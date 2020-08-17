185th ARW helping with storm cleanup in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (SUBMITTED) - Nearly 200 Soldiers and Airmen have been mobilized to eastern Iowa to assist emergency management crews in their efforts to clear and remove debris from the Aug. 10 derecho.

Since beginning operations, 135 truckloads of debris have been removed, totaling nearly 2.25 million pounds. A dozen different military crews have cleared roughly 68 city blocks. Soldiers and Airmen are currently working closely with local authorities to clear debris from critical infrastructure such as powerlines and roadways to help restore electricity to affected areas. The Iowa National Guard’s efforts have been focused in Linn County, one of the most heavily impacted areas in the state.

The 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 734th Regional Support Group and the 185th Air Refueling Wing deployed around 30 dump trucks and additional excavators, backhoes, skid loaders and chainsaws to the Cedar Rapids area on Aug. 14.

The Iowa National Guard continues to hear stories of how local Iowans, and in particular veterans, have been impacted by the derecho. Citizen Soldiers and Airmen, like many other Iowans, have been greatly impacted by this storm as well. The Iowa National Guard remains ready to mobilize additional assets to areas that may need more support. To request support, Iowans are encouraged to reach out to their respective local emergency management coordinators. EMCs are working closely with the Department of Homeland Security and the Iowa National Guard to coordinate aid. The Iowa National Guard also continues to support the state’s COVID-19 response efforts. There are nearly 200 Soldiers and Airmen currently on duty to support Test Iowa sites and assist with contact tracing.