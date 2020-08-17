4 killed, at least 20 hurt in Cincinnati weekend shootings

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in Cincinnati say three more people suffered gunshot wounds as a violent weekend came to a close. Police say the three Sunday evening shootings were unrelated, and none of the three victims have life-threatening wounds. Those shootings followed gunfire outbursts early Sunday in which 18 people where shot, four fatally. In one case, 10 people were shot. Police say they’re trying to determine why there was such a string of shootings in one weekend. Mayor John Cranley calls it “senseless gun violence.” He says some shootings are linked to private gatherings because of early bar closings during the pandemic.