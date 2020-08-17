AP Interview: Iraqi leader says country still needs US help

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi says his country still needs U.S. assistance to counter the threat posed by the Islamic State group and that his administration is committed to introducing security sector reforms as rogue militia groups stage near-daily attacks against the seat of his government. In an exclusive interview on Monday with the Associated Press, al-Kadhimi touched on ongoing cooperation with the U.S., investigations into the assassination of a prominent Iraqi commentator and rogue militia groups that continue to taunt his government.