Arrested state trooper says he shot driver fearing for life

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia state trooper charged with murder says he feared for his life when he fatally shot a driver who refused to pull over for a broken tail light. The Georgia State Patrol fired Jacob Gordon Thompson when he was charged Friday with felony murder in the death of 60-year-old Julian Lewis in Screven County. The trooper filed an incident report after the Aug. 7 shooting saying he forced Lewis’ car into a ditch after he refused to pull over and rolled through a stop sign. Thompson wrote that he got out of his cruiser with his gun drawn and fired one shot when Lewis revved his engine, fearing Lewis was trying to hit him with his car.