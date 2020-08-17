Back-to-school: Students, staff head back to the classroom at Dakota Valley

NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD (KTIV) -- Students and staff are back in the classroom at Dakota Valley schools Monday in North Sioux City, South Dakota.

Like many others in Siouxland, the school day will look a bit different.

"There's anxiety and there are concerns, but we have taken a lot of precautions and we're going to do the best we can and we are just excited to have our students here," said Dr. Jerry Rasmussen, Dakota Valley Schools Superintendent.

Backpacks, back to school essentials, and masks. This school year, students at Dakota Valley schools will be sporting some new accessories.

"I think our students and parents understand, masks are something we are trying to do to help everyone," said Rasmussen.

Monday morning was filled with lots of smiles and hugs. It's something elementary music specialist Sara Eckhoff loves to see.

"I am thrilled to see all the kids, how much they have grown over the summer, their smiles, and just excited to have everyone back for a change," said Eckhoff.

"It's been a long time," said Rasmussen. "It felt like a very long summer with school ending in March and we are just so excited to see our kids and have them back in person."

While those masks will be an adjustment, Rasmussen said he hopes school will still feel like it usually does for students.

When masks will be required throughout the day depends on a few different factors. Dr Rasmussen said some of those factors include class size and age.

For instance, elementary students might not be required to wear those masks while they stay in the same groups in the classroom. But, things are different when you go to high school because those students move around more frequently.

For Eckhoff, coming back to school was something she's been looking forward to.

"I'm a teacher and I love to teach," said Eckhoff. "I've seen a lot, but this is a first for sure."

Rasmussen said changes will also be noticed in where kids sit at lunch.

He said where possible, students will sit on one side of the lunch table.

Buses will also have seating charts for kids.