Biden ally Clyburn brings civil rights legacy to DNC

WASHINGTON (AP) — South Carolina congressman James Clyburn is now the highest-ranking Black lawmaker in Congress, the House Democratic Whip, and one of the few 1960s civil rights movement leaders still in elective office today. He’ll bring that connection to the past to the Democratic National Convention on Monday. Clyburn will address a country in a new phase of its pursuit of racial justice and a party on the verge of nominating the first Black woman vice presidential candidate. Last year, he helped deliver his home state for Joe Biden and revived the former vice president’s campaign.