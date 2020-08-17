Bishop Heelan High School English Chair Pat Sitzman honored for 50 years of teaching

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools honored 22 teachers for important milestones this morning, but one teacher was recognized for something that's exceptional.

Bishop Heelan High School English Chair Pat Sitzman was honored today for 50 years of teaching.



While many of her colleagues and students know her as an exceptional teacher and mentor, some may not know where her love of teaching began as a little girl.



Being one of 18 children, Sitzman had plenty of opportunities to be creative and play teacher as a child, even making a little jingle-- naming off all of her sibling names.

"Tom, Judy, Kay, Junior, Bunny, Pat, Linda, Beth, John, Jerry, Rose, Theresa, Susie, Mickie, …, …, Timmy," said Sitzman.+

Sitzman started teaching in a Middle School before coming to Heelan.



She loved teaching at Heelan so much she decided to stay-- for 50 years!



Sitzman says she could retire, but she'd miss her school too much.

"Just the absolute love, I could retire obviously after 50 years I could have retired a long time ago, but you know there is nothing that I could do at home that I love as much as coming here," said Sitzman.

Sitzman added this was originally going to be her last year, but she said she hasn't made up her mind up.