Black creatives in Italian fashion demand cultural reform

MILAN (AP) — The only Black designer belonging to Italy’s influential fashion council is demanding a “long overdue cultural reform’’ from her colleagues under the provocative header: Do Black Lives Matter in Italy? The conversation has gotten off to a rocky start. Stella Jean, a Haitian-Italian designer born in Rome, has launched an appeal for the Italian fashion world to back their social media pledges to support the Black Lives Matter movement with concrete, transparent commitments toward greater racial diversity. The head of the council agrees that the Black Lives Matter movement has sparked an urgency around the topic but told The Associated Press that “making deep cultural changes requires time.”