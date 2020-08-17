Colleges try to encourage safety among students on and off-campus

WAYNE, NE (KTIV) - Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska welcomed students to their first day of classes on Monday.

School officials said they are using hygiene, masks, social distancing, and self-screening as an approach to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

But for some, the fear is more about what the students are doing off-campus-- with parties or meeting in large groups.

Jay Collier, the Director of College Relations, said they can't control what students do when they are not in the classroom.

He said they have given the students advice on how to stay safe off campus, and the best they can do is hope they will listen.

And some students said they will.

"It does give a different feeling to freshman year, not many people have had it like this. But I think we just gotta take things the way that it is. I think they are doing what they have to. I think they are doing the right thing for all the requirements with the masks. So I think everything's okay." said Cody Rogers.

Collier said they have a plan in place in case students do become exposed to COVID-19 and need to quarantine.