Democrats claim ‘big tent’ in first convention in pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Biden and the Democrats are highlighting the party’s inclusive “big tent” Monday night as their 2020 National Convention gets underway. The opening-night line-up features as many former Republican governors as “democratic socialists” — along with former first lady Michelle Obama. The first national political convention of the coronavirus era will be unique for its logistical challenges. The all-virtual affair will be the first without a central meeting place or live audience. Democrats abandoned their in-person gathering in Wisconsin because of the pandemic. It’s unclear whether the program, which consists of both live speeches and prerecorded videos, will generate the same level of excitement and momentum as past conventions.