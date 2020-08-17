 Skip to Content

Detroit priest denies abuse, gets $125K in lawsuit deal

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit priest who says he was defamed by a police officer in an investigation of alleged sexual abuse has settled a lawsuit against her for $125,000. The Rev. Eduard Perrone says he doesn’t care about the money but wants to be reinstated at Assumption Grotto Church, a parish he had led for 25 years. He was removed by the Detroit Archdiocese in 2019. A report by a Macomb County sheriff’s detective says a former altar boy had accused Perrone of assaulting him decades ago. Perrone denies it. County attorney John Schapka says the alleged victim “changed his mind.”

