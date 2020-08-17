Hundreds help clean up site of fatal Baltimore explosion

BALTIMORE (AP) — Hundreds of community members in Baltimore helped clean up debris from the site of a gas explosion that killed two people and sent seven more to the hospital. News outlets report that more than 400 people showed up to the northwest Baltimore neighborhood on Sunday to help clear away debris from the scene where three row homes were leveled. Councilman Isaac Schleifer organized the clean-up, where volunteers shoveled dirt away, swept debris into dumpsters and cleared yards and alleyways. The blast on Aug. 10 trapped people in the debris and scattered shards of glass and other rubble through the neighborhood. Cleanup was expected to continue Monday.