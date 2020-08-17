India ruling party denies preferential treatment by Facebook

NEW DELHI (AP) — Members of India’s governing party are rejecting allegations that Facebook officials turned a blind eye to partisan hate speech on the social media platform to protect growing business interests in India. As usage has spread across India, Facebook and its subsidiary WhatsApp have become fierce battlegrounds for India’s political parties, but spokesmen for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governing party deny a newspaper report that Facebook officials chose not to take action against party members whose posts violated rules against hate speech. The controversy comes as Facebook awaits approval from India’s Supreme Court to roll out WhatsApp Pay, an e-commerce and digital payments platform to tap India’s trillion-dollar digital market.