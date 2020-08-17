Indigenous group blocks railway line in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Just as Mexico promised justice for the long-attacked Yaqui Indigenous community, businessmen in northern states are complaining that a Yaqui blockade of a key rail line is causing millions of dollars in losses. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has promised housing, development projects and a greater voice for the Yaquis, but the blockade has put the train-loving president in a tough spot. On Monday López Obrador suggested the Yaqui group that has been blocking the railway line was being manipulated by politicians or outsiders. The rail line in northern Sonora state runs to the U.S. border and carries autos, auto parts, grain and other commodities.