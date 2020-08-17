Liz Weston: Why taking Social Security early costs too much

The spike in unemployment means more people may be wondering if they’ll have to retire sooner than they planned. But starting Social Security benefits early means locking in a lower benefit payment. Payment levels initially were set so that people would get the same total amount, on average, regardless of the age at which they started. But life expectancies have increased, so now the penalty for collecting early is too steep and the reward for waiting until age 70 is too great. Even worse, low-income people are the most likely to be disproportionately penalized.