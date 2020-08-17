Lockdown deaths in India ignite debate on police brutality

NEW DELHI (AP) — For two and a half minutes the Indian radio DJ described in graphic detail what she said was the torture and killing of a father and son in police custody. The video shared to Instagram sparked an extraordinary groundswell of outrage at the deaths with politicians marching in the streets, Bollywood stars voicing condemnation and television stations holding debates on police brutality. The case came as global attention was focused on police abuse following the death of George Floyd in custody in the United States. It has renewed calls in India for reform of what human rights advocates have described as a culture of abuse and impunity within the country’s police system.