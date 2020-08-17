Man appeals conviction in death of Nebraska college student

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man convicted in the death of a Nebraska college student whose body has never been found is appealing the verdict and his sentence of 71 years to life in prison. The Nebraska Supreme Court agreed Monday to consider 38-year-old Joshua Keadle’s appeal. He was sentenced last month for second-degree murder. Tyler Thomas was 19 when she disappeared in December 2010 after the Omaha student left a party near Peru State College in southeastern Nebraska, where Keadle also was a student. Prosecutors say Keadle killed Thomas and dumped her body in the Missouri River. Keadle maintains that he left her alive.