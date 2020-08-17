Nearly 2,300 pounds of marijuana found in truck in Nebraska

COZAD, Neb. (AP) -- State troopers have found a massive load of marijuana worth about $5 million in a disabled commercial truck on Interstate 80 in south-central Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol says in a news release that the marijuana was found Saturday afternoon when a trooper noticed a commercial box truck stopped on the shoulder of eastbound I-80 near Cozad and stopped to help.

The trooper later became suspicious that the truck was involved in criminal activity, and it was towed to a patrol office in Lexington and searched.

The patrol says the search turned up nearly 2,300 pounds of marijuana concealed inside cardboard boxes marked as electronics and other items. An Arizona man who was driving the truck was arrested.