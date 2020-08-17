Norfolk Public Schools change ‘Return To School’ plan

NORFOLK, NE (KTIV) -- COVID-19 forces even more changes to the "back to school" plan for the Norfolk, Nebraska public schools.

The plan is based on a 4-tier colored risk dial developed by the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department.

There are four colors that start with green, which means low risk -- and go up to red, which means high risk.

Right now, the school district is in the yellow tier.

Just this morning, the Board of Education changed what yellow means for students.

After receiving a letter from the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, they've changed what that means for their school district.

"That guidance from Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department clarified that in an event that there was exposure within the school, that both students would have to be wearing a mask in order to prevent a quarantine situation," said Dr. Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent.

Previously, a yellow tier risk level meant masks were strongly recommended for students, and mandatory for just teachers.

But now a yellow tier risk will mean masks are required for both students and staff.

"Previously we thought that if a student came to school and had a mask on, and they were exposed, they would be safe and wouldn't have to quarantine. But now both that student and the one who was positive would have to wear a mask, so we thought we would make masks required for that reason." said Dr. Thompson.

Dr. Thompson said they made the change because the safety of the staff and students are their top priority.

Norfolk Public School students went back to school on Aug. 13.

Dr. Thompson said most students already were wearing masks.