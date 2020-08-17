North returns top rusher, passer and receiver for 2020 football season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Sioux City North hasn't had a winning football season since 2007. The Stars are 4-32 over the last four years. To get better, the Stars will have to stop someone on defense. North gave up an average of 54 points a game last season, giving up more than 60 points five times.

"This team just has a different vibe," said North Head Coach Mitch Mohr. "Some years as a coach you've got a good heartbeat feel for the team. This year I know exactly what we're getting and I'm very excited for it."

"Improve every single year, improve, improve, improve," said North senior Dante Hansen. "I've been in this program on varsity every single year, four years and we just need to keep getting better, keep getting better."

The Stars have reason for optimism. Quarterback Gavin Hauge threw for over 1,200 yards and eight TD's last season. Dante Hansen was the leading receiver, catching 37 passes for nearly 800 yards and nine scores. Brady Wavrunek ran for over 800 yards as a freshman, with six touchdowns.

"They're very excited," said Mohr. "They're ready to play football, sitting out since March. We had voluntary workouts all summer, our numbers were huge for those. I think everyone who was at those are at our practices now. We have a good roster coming back this year."

Because of the pandemic, many states aren't playing high school football. The Stars are just happy to be on the field.

"Oh, I'm so grateful," said North senior Austin McClain. "I was so ready to play this year and when we found out that we might not be able to play I was very upset. I'm excited to play."

"It feels great to come back and play again with all my friends," said North senior Evan Helvig. "We've been playing together forever, all sports. Just the fact that we get to play out last year together, this feels great."

North opens the season at South Sioux City on August 28. The Stars host Bishop Heelan in week two.