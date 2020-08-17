Noted photographer Dan Budnik dies in Arizona at age 87

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Acclaimed photographer Dan Budnik, noted for his portraits of artists in New York in the 1960s along with the civil rights movement and Native American culture, has died in Arizona at age 87. Budnik’s nephew Kim Newton says his uncle died last Friday of natural causes at an assisted living facility in Tucson. In 1958, Budnik documented a youth march for integrated schools in the capital. Budnik also was known for his striking portraits of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. just moments after his “I Have a Dream” speech at the March on Washington. Budnik also photographed the Selma to Montgomery March in Alabama in 1965.