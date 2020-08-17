Quarantine requirements may delay return to in-person school

As states around the country require visitors from areas with high rates of coronavirus infections to quarantine upon arrival, children taking end-of-summer vacations to hot spots are facing the possibility of being forced to skip the start of in-person learning at their schools. More than a dozen states have such travel advisories, including many in the Northeast along with Alaska, Kentucky and Ohio. As schools in the Northeast prepare to open early next month, officials are urging parents to be mindful of that guidance while planning any Labor Day getaways.