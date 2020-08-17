Somali police suspend prison warden after deadly riot

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The warden of the central prison in Somalia’s capital has been suspended following a recent riot at the facility in which 19 people were killed, an official said Monday. Abdiqani Mohamed Qalaf, spokesman for the police force in charge of prisons, told reporters the force suspended Brig. General Aden Hussein Kulmiye, the warden of the prison, and appointed a temporary successor to take his place. No reason has been given for the suspension. However, it comes amid an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deadly prison riot, which occurred on August 10. The violence started when an inmate grabbed an officer’s gun and went on a shooting spree.