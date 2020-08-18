A few isolated thunderstorms possible Tuesday

Areas of fog have formed under clear skies overnight.



Expect some places to have limited visibility early on before things improve shortly after sunrise.



Some scattered thunderstorms have formed in central South Dakota overnight and a few of those look to scrape our western counties this morning.



We will carry a slight chance for a thundershower through the day with the better chances in the west.



Highs end up in the mid 80s, right near average for this time of year.



We will keep a small chance of thunderstorms west of Highway 81 tonight with a weak warm front near that area.



Lows end up near 60 degrees, a little warmer than what we had last night.



There are a couple more small chances for thunderstorms in the forecast; those will be looked at on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.