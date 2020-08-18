Aug. 18: South Dakota reports 83 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

According to the state's health department, the new cases bring the state's total number of confirmed cases to 10,443. As of Aug. 18, there are 1,163 active cases, a decrease of 31 since Monday.

State health officials say 113 more people have recovered in the state, bringing the total to 9,126.

Currently, 68 people remain hospitalized due to the virus, and one additional death has been reported, bringing the state's death toll to 154.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had 26 positive cases since the pandemic began and 13 of them have recovered.

Thus far, Bone has had no reported virus-related deaths.

Clay County

Clay County has had 141 positive cases thus far. According to South Dakota's COVID-19 dashboard, 119 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has not reported any virus-related deaths.

Lincoln County

Out of all of Siouxland's South Dakota counties, Lincoln County has had the most confirmed cases with 723. State health officials say 631 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported two virus-related deaths in Lincoln County thus far.

Union County

Officials say Union County has confirmed 223 positive cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 199 have recovered.

Union County has had four virus-related deaths, the most in Siouxland's South Dakota counties.

Yankton County

Thus far, Yankton County has had 158 positive cases with 107 of them reported as recovered.

The county has had three virus-related deaths reported.