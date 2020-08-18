 Skip to Content

Belarusian ambassador resigns after supporting protesters

2:49 am National news from the Associated Press

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — The Belarusian ambassador to Slovakia, who supported protesters rallying against election results that extended the 26-year rule of his country’s authoritarian president, has handed in his resignation. Igor Leshchenya expressed “solidarity with those who came out on the streets of Belarusian cities” in a video statement released on Saturday. Leshchenya was the first top government official to support the protests against Alexander Lukashenko, who won his sixth term in office with 80% of the votes, according to official results of the Aug. 9 election. The opposition denounced the vote as rigged and hundreds of thousands of people poured into the streets all across Belarus in protest. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content