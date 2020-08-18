Belarusian ambassador resigns after supporting protesters

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — The Belarusian ambassador to Slovakia, who supported protesters rallying against election results that extended the 26-year rule of his country’s authoritarian president, has handed in his resignation. Igor Leshchenya expressed “solidarity with those who came out on the streets of Belarusian cities” in a video statement released on Saturday. Leshchenya was the first top government official to support the protests against Alexander Lukashenko, who won his sixth term in office with 80% of the votes, according to official results of the Aug. 9 election. The opposition denounced the vote as rigged and hundreds of thousands of people poured into the streets all across Belarus in protest.