China says US damaging global trade with Huawei sanctions

BEIJING (AP) — China has accused Washington of damaging global trade with sanctions that threaten to cripple tech giant Huawei and said it will protect Chinese companies. It gave no indication of possible retaliation. Rules confirmed by the Commerce Department block suppliers from using U.S. technology to produce processor chips and other components for Huawei. The company, China’s first global tech competitor, is the biggest supplier of switching equipment for phone companies and a leading smartphone brand. The foreign ministry on Tuesday demanded that the Trump administration “stop suppressing Chinese companies.” Huawei Technologies Ltd. is at the center of a worsening row between Washington and Beijing over technology and security.