COVID-19 impacts airport and local travel agency

Not as many people are traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's taking a toll on some businesses.

"The travel agency has always been self supporting, and I mean right now, it's not bringing in any revenue obviously." said Chriss Camenzend, owner of Premier Travel.

The reduced amount of air travelers also is affecting airlines.

American Airlines said it's considering cutting flights to smaller cities.

And leaders with Sioux Gateway Airport said the airport will be affected.

"So we've seen some curtailment in flights in September and part of October. We will see some reductions of flights in that period, in some cases down to one flight a day." said David Bernstein, President of the Sioux Gateway Airport Board of Trustees.

Bernstein said the airport slowed down, even before what's happening now.

"Flights have been hit or miss, as far as loads go. Clearly we're not seeing the people flying out of Sioux Gateway Airport, as many other communities like ours are seeing as well. And it isn't just small communities, it's large communities as well." said Bernstein.

Bernstein said even with fewer flights, they have not cut any employees.

And he believes the new inclusion of flights to Denver, starting Oct. 14, will be a helpful addition to the airport.