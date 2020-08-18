Dining out: 35 million meals claimed in UK discount plan

LONDON (AP) — The British government says discounts on 35 million meals have been claimed by food outlets as part of its “Eat Out to Help Out” program. Figures released Tuesday from the Treasury show that food outlets have claimed for over 35 million discounted meals in the first half of August. Under the scheme, sitting customers can receive a 50% discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks at participating restaurants from Monday to Wednesday, up to 10 pounds ($13) per person. Food outlets from Michelin-starred outlets to international burger chains can then get the discount reimbursed by the government within five days.