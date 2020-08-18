Girls Inc of Sioux City offering full day programs for virtual learning help

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Girls Inc of Sioux City is changing its programs to adapt to a different type of school year as schools switch to hybrid or fully-online learning.

Instead of offering an after-school program, the group is switching to a full-day program Monday through Friday.

Girls Inc offers academic help, STEM programs and breakfast, lunch and a snack each day.

Director Mandy Engel-Cartie said this is to help parents with virtual learning and child care.

"We hope that our program is a win win so that girls can participate here in a fabulous wonderful program like we've been doing for the last 30 years here at Girls Inc. But also so they have that added academic support and that supervision they need so their parents can keep working and they can keep progressing in school," said Mandy Engel-Cartie.

Engle-Cartie says Girls Inc just finished a six week summer program with no issues regarding COVID-19 cases.

She says the new program will have health screenings, require masks, and extra sanitizing as the girls social distance.

"We know that it is going to be tough for everyone trying to work, raise children, there were lots of families challenges and barriers for working families before...those are even greater now," said Mandy Engel-Cartie.

The program is targeted for girls with full virutal learning this year, but Sioux City Community School children may sign up depending on space.

If you're a parent of a girl in kindergarten through fifth grade and want to know more, click here.