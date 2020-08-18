Indigenous activists clash with UN over proposed park

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indigenous peoples are fighting the United Nations and others who propose a 3.5 million-acre conservation project in wildlife-rich forests of southern Myanmar. The $21 million project aims to protect the region from logging, mining and other development. Endangered species live in the proposed park areas. But Indigenous peoples who have their own conservation plans say the park would disable their traditional farming- and fishing-based way of life and would prevent people displaced by civil conflict from returning home. The project is on hold while the U.N. program’s inspector general investigates the complaints. It is but one example of conflicts between well-meaning, top-down conservation efforts and Indigenous peoples.