Iowa state audit finds evidence of malfeasance in Clutier

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A special investigation into concerns of malfeasance in the east-central city of Clutier has turned up more than $100,000 in improper and unsupported spending of public money and undeposited collections. State Auditor Rob Sand says in a new report that the audit looked as the handling of city finances by former City Clerk Keri Kopriva from 2015 through the beginning of 2019. The investigation found $64,530 in improper disbursements, $9,209 in unsupported disbursements and $43, 450 in undeposited utility collections. The report finds much of the misspending included direct payments to Kopriva and unauthorized purchases on the city’s credit card. A publicly-listed telephone number for Kopriva was no longer in service Tuesday.