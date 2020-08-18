Koolstra steps down as Bishop Heelan girls basketball coach

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- After 11 seasons as the head girls basketball coach at Bishop Heelan, Darron Koolstra is stepping down. In a statement on Twitter, Koolstra says he's resigning to spend more time on other aspects of his life.

In the post Koolstra said "Coaching outstanding student-athletes with the girls basketball program has been a tremendous time in my life. I am very fortunate to have had the opportunity to coach respectful, polite, and hard-working players at Bishop Heelan. They understood the team dynamic, what it takes to win, how to prepare to win and, most importantly, are genuinely great people. The program is in a great position and will be successful for many years to come."

The Crusaders won two state titles under Koolstra. In his first season in 2010, Bishop Heelan won the Class 3A championship. The Crusaders won again in the spring of 2020.

Koolstra led Heelan to seven state tournament appearances overall. The Crusaders were in the Class 3A tournament in 2010, 2012 and 2020. They went to the Class 4A tournament in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2019.