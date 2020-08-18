Siouxland District Health changing how it reports COVID-19 data

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Siouxland District Health Department, which reports COVID-19 data for Woodbury County, has announced it is changing how it reports daily virus numbers.

The SDHD says recent questions about the data the Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting, they believe now is the time to implement changes in their daily data reports.

SDHD officials say they have had concerns about how the daily positives their department reports don’t always line up with the daily difference in total cases on the IDPH website.

They say the reason for this inconsistency is due to the existing database used for managing communicable disease cases in Iowa and how it handles

people that have been tested for COVID-19 more than once.

The system is intended to track individuals, or “cases”, not total tests. When an individual gets tested for the first time, that test result is entered into the database under the person’s name and reported in the IDPH website’s

total test count as well as the positive or negative count.

The SDHD says the problem arises when a person that originally tested negative later tests positive, the system records that positive result back on the date the original test was done instead of the date this new test was actually done.

As the state gets farther into the pandemic, more people are being tested multiple times.

While the positives are getting counted, the negative results are not. People

testing negative multiple times are only counting as one test, therefore, negative results are underreported on the IDPH website.

The SDHD believes reporting positive numbers without the proper context of the number of total tests done, and how many of them were negative, is inaccurate reporting and can lead to improper decision making.

There have been concerns raised that the positivity rate stated by IDPH is falsely low because of positives not getting reported on their correct day.

The SDHD believes the data is likely to overemphasize the positive cases because the negative results are absent.

The IDPH is in the process of implementing a new database to manage COVID-19 information that is meant to deal with the data more accurately.

Moving forward, the SDHD will be changing its data reporting to make sure that the information is as accurate and transparent as possible.

Beginning tomorrow, the SDHD's daily reports will now include total positive case count for Woodbury County, but will not include a new daily total. The report will also include COVID-related deaths and recovery information. Additionally, they'll be including information about people currently hospitalized in the county.