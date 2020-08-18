South Dakota reports 83 COVID-19 infections, one death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota has reported 83 new COVID-19 infections and one new death amid an uptick in cases in recent weeks. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by about 17, an increase of 21%. While 68 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, about half of the hospital beds in the state are currently available, according to the Department of Health. Roughly a third of ICU beds are available statewide. Over the course of the pandemic, 10,443 people have tested positive for COVID-19. About 87% of those people have recovered, but 154 have died.