Trump puts utility in crosshairs over foreign labor, CEO pay

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — President Donald Trump has ensured a head-spinning August for the head of the nation’s largest public utility. Trump had already been complaining about the Tennessee Valley Authority’s decision to close a Kentucky coal plant last year. Then he took aim at CEO Jeff Lyash’s $8.1 million compensation package. Trump can’t fire the CEO of the independent agency, but he can remove board members. And he made two of the board’s heads roll after seeing a TV ad criticizing a TVA plan to outsource some technology jobs. Lyash then reversed course, and still has his job, for now.