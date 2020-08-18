WATCH LIVE: President Trump arrives at eastern Iowa airport

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KTIV) -- President Donald Trump is arriving in eastern Iowa today to survey the storm damage left in the wake of last week's derecho.

KTIV App Users: To watch the president's arrival on KTIV.com, click here.

Click here to watch the president's arrival on KTIV's Facebook page.

The visit comes as President Trump signed a portion of an emergency declaration to supply federal money to help Iowa recover from the unusual wind storm.

Trump tweeted on Monday that he had approved the full disaster request Gov. Kim Reynolds sent in on Sunday. Her request says the state sustained $3.99 billion in damage with much of that damage from hurricane-force wind gusts exceeding 100 mph that destroyed or extensively damaged 8,200 homes and 13 million acres of corn, about a third of the state's cropland.

Trump has approved the public portion that helps clear debris and fix public buildings and utilities but has not yet approved the individual assistance portion covering damaged homes and farms.