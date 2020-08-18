Western Christian hopes to continue winning ways

HULL, Iowa (KTIV) -- Western Christian's football program is less than 20 years old but it's one of Siouxland's best. The Wolfpack have made 10 playoff appearances in the last 16 seasons.

Last season, Western Christian went 8-2, losing in round one of the Class 1A playoffs. It was their fifth winning season in the last six years. Their twelve seniors are determined to be good again.

"That tradition just kind of keeps rolling," said Head Coach Travis Kooima. "We've got guys that understand the foundation that we've set this program on. They know the expectations day to day. We consistently get great groups of seniors that lead our team and I don't expect anything less this year."

South Dakota State recruit Levi Vanden Bos will anchor both sides of the line. The 6'3", 235-pounder led the Wolfpack in tackles last season. Quarterback Tyson Boer threw for over 15-hundred yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior. Boer loses his top four receivers but another year of experience could lead to bigger numbers.

"I think I can be a lot better," said senior Tyson Boer. "On the field I can lead. I can just help my team be that much better on the field than last year. I think I can just make a bigger impact on the field.

"Teams probably thought he was a senior last year because he was such a great leader," said Kooima. "Great player, mentally tough kid so we're excited to have him back. That's always huge for an offense when you have that consistency back."

Western went to the UNI-Dome in back to back seasons, winning their first state title in 2016. They're confident this team could return to Cedar Falls.

"Oh, definitely yeah," said senior Levi Vanden Bos. "I think if we put in the work and everyone gives it their all, there's definitely a chance that we can do that. I think it's a good possibility that team could be us."

"Obviously we'd love to go undefeated in the district and host some of those playoff games," said Kooima. "That would be really cool."

Western Christian opens the season three straight home games against Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Sioux Center and Sibley-Ocheyedan, starting on August 28.