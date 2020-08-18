WHAT TO WATCH: Biden agenda and reviving Obama enthusiasm

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democrats hoping to create a surge of enthusiasm behind Joe Biden’s presidential bid will look to Wednesday’s convention headliners to broaden the party’s focus from a rebuke of President Donald Trump to a message of change. Former President Barack Obama has top billing for the third night of the all-virtual Democratic National Convention. Obama’s appearance will try to tap into the broad collation that elected him as the country’s first Black president. Kamala Harris will also make her first prime-time appearance as Biden’s history-making running mate, along with a fellow barrier-breaker, Hillary Clinton, the first female presidential nominee of any major party.