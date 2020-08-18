Female AGs back Biden-Harris bid in nod to suffrage history

A group of 29 female current and former attorneys general have backed former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris’ bid for the White House on the centennial anniversary of the 19th Amendment. The group of all Democrats includes current and former attorneys general from 24 states and U.S. territories. They acknowledged the history made by Harris’ nomination and cited their experience working with Harris during her six-year tenure as California Attorney General. Among them are New York Attorney General Letitia James, Maine Gov. Janet Mills, former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm and U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.