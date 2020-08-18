Wuhan pool parties bring post-coronavirus relief in China

BEIJING (AP) — For more than two months, the 11 million residents of Wuhan endured a strict lockdown as coronavirus raced around the city in central China. Now, some are letting loose en masse at rocking nighttime pool parties at a popular amusement park chain. The Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park reopened in late June, and the crowds have picked up this month. Wuhan was the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China and saw the most deaths. The spread of the disease has been all but eradicated in China, though isolated outbreaks pop up sporadically.