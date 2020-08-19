AG: Delaware officers justified in killing armed Black man

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware attorney general’s office has determined that two police officers were justified in using deadly force earlier this year against a Black man armed with a large knife. The Delaware Department of Justice issued a report Wednesday clearing Milford police officers Nigel Golding and Brandon Karpin of criminal wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of Brandon Roberts. Roberts was shot in January after police were called to an apartment regarding a domestic disturbance. Investigators say the entire encounter lasted less than 10 seconds and that the officers reasonably believed that immediate deadly force was necessary in order to protect themselves.