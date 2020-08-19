Aug. 19: Iowa reports over 1,000 total deaths related to COVID-19

(KTIV) — There were 580 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 53,497.

The state's website says that of the 53,497 people who have tested positive, 41,968 have recovered. This is 466 more recoveries than what the state reported Tuesday.

16 more deaths were reported within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,003.

As of Aug. 19, there are 29 patients hospitalized in Iowa due to the virus. Of those hospitalizations, 90 are in the ICU and 33 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, 5,529 new tests were given for a total of more than 569,968 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

According to the Siouxland District Health Department, there have been 3,838 positive cases in Woodbury County thus far. Of those cases, 3,480 of them have recovered.

As of Aug. 19, the total number of virus-related deaths in the county remains at 54.

The SDHD says there are 24 hospitalizations in Woodbury County with COVID-19.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had 1,809 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 1,752 of them have recovered.

Thus far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County has had 393 positive cases thus far. Officials say 344 of those cases have recovered. One new death has been reported in Dickinson County, bringing its total virus-related up to five.

The state's COVID-19 dashboard says 4,128 people have been tested for the virus in Dickinson County.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has had 220 COVID-19 cases confirmed, with 163 of those cases reported as recovered.

Thus far Clay County has had one virus-related death.

A total of 2,823 people in the county have been tested for the virus.