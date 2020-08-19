Body of Sudanese teen migrant found on French shore

PARIS (AP) — The body of a 16-year-old Sudanese migrant boy who apparently was trying to reach Britain by sea has been found washed up on a French beach. The discovery of the boy’s body on Wednesday comes amid tensions between Britain and France over an increase migrants attempting to cross the English Channel in recent weeks. The French government’s minister for citizenship expressed “immense sadness” about the teenager found dead on the beach of the English Channel coast town of Sangatte. She expressed a promised greater mobilization against “traffickers who profit from human misery.” At least 650 migrants have crossed the English Channel in small boats so far this month, encouraged by favorable weather.