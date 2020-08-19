City mourns dead cornstalk; plant meant hope during pandemic

Sioux Falls residents are mourning a dead cornstalk that they say had come to represent hope during the coronavirus pandemic. The Argus Leader reported Wednesday that the stalk had somehow been growing through the concrete in an intersection. Mayor Paul TenHaken said the city rallied around the stalk as a beacon of hope . But smetime during the night Tuesday into Wednesday, someone tore it out and threw on the side of the road. A memorial with a sign proclaiming “CORN RIP” has been erected at the site and T-shirts commemorating the stalk are being designed.