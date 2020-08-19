Democrats nominate Biden for epic challenge to oust Trump

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Democrats have formally nominated Joe Biden as their 2020 presidential nominee. Party officials and activists gave the ex-vice president their overwhelming support during his party’s all-virtual national convention Tuesday. The moment marked a political high point for Biden, who’d sought the presidency twice before. Biden is drawing on a collection of the Democratic Party’s most experienced leaders and fresher faces to show the party has the experience and energy to defeat President Donald Trump this fall. Also Tuesday, Biden was introducing his wife, Jill Biden, to the nation for the first time as the prospective first lady. Speaking Wednesday on NBC, she called a Trump campaign ad questioning her husband’s mental fitness “ridiculous.”