EU leaders seek to ramp up pressure on Belarus president

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are holding talks to show support for people rallying in Belarus and ramp up pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko. The 27-nation bloc has rejected the results of the Aug. 9 election that swept Lukashenko to power again, and is drawing up a list of Belarus officials who could face sanctions. But Belarus citizens are mostly not keen on EU or NATO membership, nor do the majority want closer union with Russia. Experts say the Europeans should try to encourage talks between Lukashenko and an opposition whose legitimacy he rejects. They could also provide financial support for victims and help to build a database of police crimes. But time is running out, and much depends on whether the rallies last.