Far-right provocateur wins GOP primary to challenge Frankel

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A far-right social media provocateur whose hate speech got her banned from social media will challenge Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel for Congress in November. Laura Loomer won her Republican primary Tuesday and President Donald Trump is tweeting his support. Frankel has been a political fixture for decades in the Palm Beach County district, which is firmly Democratic. Loomer has been a guest on Fox News and alt-right programs after ambushing journalists and politicians in stunts that were posted online. Her campaign advisor is Karen Giorno, a political strategist who worked for Gov. Rick Scott and Trump’s 2016 campaign in Florida.