 Skip to Content

Firefighters battling large blaze at Dallas-area factory

New
12:00 pm National news from the Associated Press

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — A large fire continues to burn at a Dallas-area factory that makes trash bags and other plastics. Authorities say there are no reports of injuries in the fire at the Poly-America factory in Grand Prairie. No evacuations were ordered, but firefighters say the large blaze will likely continue burning until Thursday. Authorities say they believe the fire started when a power line fell near an area where plastic rolls were being stored, caused them to ignite. Poly-America is headquartered in Grand Prairie and specializes in products made from polyethylene, such as trash bags, drop cloths and plastic sheeting.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content