N.C. political donor gets 7 years in prison, Hayes probation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A major political donor convicted of attempting to bribe a North Carolina elected official to get preferential regulatory treatment for his insurance business has received over seven years in prison. A federal judge handed down Greg Lindberg’s sentence on Wednesday. It came shortly after Cogburn gave probation to former U.S. Rep. Robin Hayes for lying to FBI agents. Hayes and Lindberg were among four people indicted in 2019, accused of trying to give money to help state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey’s campaign. Hayes accepted a plea agreement last fall. Lindberg and consultant John Gray were convicted in a March trial. Causey wasn’t accused of wrongdoing.